Penguins take win streak into home matchup with the Capitals

Washington Capitals (40-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Washington Capitals (40-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh is 41-22-16 overall and 13-2-9 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 41-6-9 when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 40-30-9 overall with a 14-7-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 16-7-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 5-3 in the last meeting. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has scored 29 goals with 36 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has 10 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 31 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.7 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Connor Dewar: day to day (lower body), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

Capitals: Charlie Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.