Capitals host the Sabres in Eastern Conference play

Buffalo Sabres (46-22-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (38-29-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Buffalo Sabres (46-22-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (38-29-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres in Eastern Conference play.

Washington has a 38-29-9 record overall and a 23-11-5 record on its home ice. The Capitals have gone 33-9-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Buffalo has a 22-12-4 record on the road and a 46-22-8 record overall. The Sabres have committed 291 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Capitals won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 31 goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 50 assists for the Sabres. Peyton Krebs has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Aliaksei Protas: day to day (upper-body).

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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