Washington visits Philadelphia after McMichael’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (32-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Washington Capitals (32-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Connor McMichael’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Capitals’ 7-3 win.

Philadelphia has an 8-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 29-23-11 record overall. The Flyers are sixth in the league serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Washington has a 12-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 32-26-7 record overall. The Capitals have committed 249 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 20 goals with 17 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.