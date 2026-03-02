Washington hosts Utah following Ovechkin’s 2-goal performance

Utah Mammoth (31-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (31-24-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Utah Mammoth after Alexander Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Capitals’ 6-2 loss.

Washington has gone 19-10-3 at home and 31-24-7 overall. The Capitals rank sixth in league play with 241 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Utah has a 13-15-2 record on the road and a 31-25-4 record overall. The Mammoth have a +23 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 167 allowed.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 18 goals and 40 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

