Utah hosts Washington in a non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (35-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-29-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9…

Washington Capitals (35-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (37-29-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth take on the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Utah has a 37-29-6 record overall and a 19-13-3 record in home games. The Mammoth have a 17-9-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Washington has gone 13-17-4 on the road and 35-28-9 overall. The Capitals have a 30-8-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has six goals over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 26 goals and 27 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Capitals: Ethen Frank: day to day (lower-body), David Kampf: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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