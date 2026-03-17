Ottawa visits Washington after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (34-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (33-27-8, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Ottawa Senators (34-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (33-27-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Washington Capitals after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Washington is 33-27-8 overall and 20-11-4 in home games. The Capitals have a 12-15-7 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Ottawa is 34-23-9 overall and 18-12-4 in road games. The Senators have a 6-10-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Senators won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has scored 24 goals with 27 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 30 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Batherson has scored eight goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Senators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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