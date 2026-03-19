Devils bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Capitals

New Jersey Devils (35-31-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-27-8, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m.…

New Jersey Devils (35-31-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-27-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Washington is 34-27-8 overall and 12-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are 13-15-7 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

New Jersey has a 6-12-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 35-31-2 record overall. The Devils have a 15-7-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 25 goals and 27 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 18 goals and 36 assists for the Devils. Connor Brown has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: David Kampf: day to day (not injury related).

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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