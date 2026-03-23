Colorado visits Pittsburgh after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (46-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-19-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Colorado Avalanche (46-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-19-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh is 17-10-8 at home and 35-19-16 overall. The Penguins have allowed 209 goals while scoring 239 for a +30 scoring differential.

Colorado has a 46-13-10 record overall and a 23-7-5 record in road games. The Avalanche have a 42-5-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 7-2 in the previous meeting. Evgeni Malkin led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Mantha has scored 26 goals with 27 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 20 goals and 50 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kevin Hayes: day to day (upper-body), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Ryan Shea: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Ross Colton: day to day (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (upper-body), Logan O’Connor: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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