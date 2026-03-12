Chychrun scores third period goal to give Capitals 2-1 win over Sabres

Jakob Chychrun scored with 1:33 left to play, Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, and the Washington Capitals beat Buffalo 2-1 on Thursday night to snap the Sabres' eight-game win streak.

Capitals Sabres Hockey Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod (71) carries the puck past Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Capitals Sabres Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin takes a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Capitals Sabres Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a pad save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Capitals Sabres Hockey Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates his game winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored with 1:33 left to play, Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, and the Washington Capitals beat Buffalo 2-1 on Thursday night to snap the Sabres’ eight-game win streak.

Chychrun’s goal came when forward Aliaksei Protas passed to the defenseman in the circle and he fired it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 23rd goal of the year.

Ryan Leonard also scored for the Capitals, who won for the second time in the past three games and pulled within five points of Boston in the race for the last wild card playoff berth.

Sam Carrick scored for the Sabres and Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Carrick’s second goal in three games gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 6:02 of the first period after a no-look backhand pass from Beck Malenstyn.

Leonard tied the game at 2:14 of the second period when he fired a shot past Luukkonen while on a two-on-one.

Chychrun won it for the Capitals at 18:27 of the third.

Sabres defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tanner Pearson made their team debuts after they were acquired at the trade deadline.

Capitals forward Connor McMichael played in his 300th career game.

Up next

Capitals: Begin a four-game homestand against Boston on Saturday.

Sabres: Conclude a five-game homestand Saturday against Toronto.

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