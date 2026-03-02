Canadiens play the Sharks following Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (33-17-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-25-4, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Tuesday,…

Montreal Canadiens (33-17-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-25-4, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens’ 6-2 win.

San Jose has a 29-25-4 record overall and a 16-10-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have gone 15-5-3 in games decided by one goal.

Montreal has gone 16-6-7 on the road and 33-17-9 overall. The Canadiens rank third in NHL play with 206 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has scored 17 goals with six assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Caufield has 35 goals and 25 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has scored four goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

