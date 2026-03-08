Calgary visits Washington after Farabee’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (25-30-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (31-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Calgary Flames (25-30-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (31-26-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Washington Capitals after Joel Farabee’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Flames’ 5-4 win.

Washington has a 31-26-7 record overall and a 19-11-3 record on its home ice. The Capitals have a +12 scoring differential, with 199 total goals scored and 187 allowed.

Calgary has a 9-18-3 record in road games and a 25-30-7 record overall. The Flames have a -33 scoring differential, with 153 total goals scored and 186 allowed.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Farabee has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.