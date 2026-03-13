Bruins try to stop road losing streak, take on the Capitals

Boston Bruins (36-23-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (33-27-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Boston Bruins (36-23-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (33-27-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to break a seven-game road slide when they play the Washington Capitals.

Washington has a 20-11-3 record at home and a 33-27-7 record overall. The Capitals are 12-15-6 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Boston is 11-14-5 in road games and 36-23-6 overall. The Bruins have a 14-6-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Chychrun has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 23 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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