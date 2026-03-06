Bruins play the Capitals, look to continue home win streak

Washington Capitals (31-25-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (34-22-5, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Washington Capitals (31-25-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (34-22-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their 11-game home win streak intact when they face the Washington Capitals.

Boston is 34-22-5 overall and 23-8-1 in home games. The Bruins are second in the league with 300 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

Washington has a 12-14-4 record on the road and a 31-25-7 record overall. The Capitals serve 9.2 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 22 goals with 49 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 24 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.