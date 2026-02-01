Sourdif scores in OT to give Capitals 4-3 comeback victory over Hurricanes

Justin Sourdif scored off a rebound at 1:42 of overtime and the Washington Capitals overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Sourdif scored off a rebound at 1:42 of overtime and the Washington Capitals overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Down 3-0 early in second period, the Capitals tied it on defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s goal with 6:42 left in regulation — his 19th of the season.

Hendrix Lapierre and Dylan Strome scored in the second period to start the rally and help give Clay Stevenson his first NHL victory. Stevenson won in his second career start and first of the season, stopping 19 shots.

Washington has won two in a row. It beat beat Detroit 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night to end a six-game trip.

Mark Jankowski, Sebastian Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves. The Hurricanes had won two in a row and five of six.

Jankowski opened the scoring for Carolina with 6:33 left in the first. Aho made it 2-0 with 2:09 to go in the period, and Gostisbehere struck at 4:16 of the second.

Lapierre got one back for Washington at 7:52 of the second, and Strome made it a one-goal game with 5:02 left in the period.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Los Angeles on Sunday.

Capitals: Host New York Islanders on Monday night,

