Capitals hold off Vegas’ late comeback in a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his second goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his second goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

All three of Washington’s goals came in the second period, with Jakob Chychrun adding his 22nd of the season. Braeden Bowman and Tomas Hertl scored in the third for the Golden Knights.

The Capitals pulled within two points of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and within two of Boston for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card. Washington is 2-0 since the Olympic break and has won six of its last seven.

The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights had a three-game winning streak snapped despite the return of five Olympians. Vegas was without two Americans (Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin) and three Canadians (Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore) in Wednesday’s win over Los Angeles. All were back on the ice Friday.

The Golden Knights scored five third-period goals in that 6-4 victory over the Kings and they nearly pulled off a big comeback at Washington. Bowman broke up Logan Thompson’s shutout bid early in the third, and Hertl’s power-play goal made it 3-2 with 10:45 still to play, but that was as close as Vegas could come.

Stone was called for high-sticking with 4:24 left, but Thompson still had to come up big on short-handed chances by Brayden McNabb and Marner.

Dubois beat Akira Schmid high to the blocker side 49 seconds into the second to open the scoring. Just over 2 1/2 minutes later, Aliaksei Protas found Dubois in front with a nice pass for a 2-0 lead.

Chychrun’s shot from the right circle sneaked under the crossbar to make it 3-0.

The line of Dubois, Protas and Tom Wilson was on the ice for all three of Washington’s goals, along with defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Protas and Sandin had two assists each.

Dubois had no points in his first six games this season and had surgery for injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles. He has three goals and two assists in three games since returning.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.