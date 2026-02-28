Canadiens take on the Capitals following Dobson’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (31-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-17-9, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (31-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-17-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -158, Capitals +133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Washington Capitals after Noah Dobson’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canadiens’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Montreal is 32-17-9 overall and 16-11-2 at home. The Canadiens have allowed 187 goals while scoring 200 for a +13 scoring differential.

Washington has gone 12-13-4 on the road and 31-23-7 overall. The Capitals have a 28-8-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Ethen Frank led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has 11 goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

John Carlson has 10 goals and 36 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has scored four goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

