Senators host the Capitals on losing streak

The Ottawa Senators look to end a three-game slide when they play the Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals (21-14-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-15-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -143, Capitals +120; over/under is 6

Ottawa has gone 8-7-3 in home games and 18-15-5 overall. The Senators have gone 3-7-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Washington is 21-14-5 overall and 9-7-3 in road games. The Capitals are 8-9-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Senators won 7-1 in the previous matchup. Dylan Cozens led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has eight goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

