Wild host the Capitals after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

The Minnesota Wild host the Washington Capitals after Kirill Kaprizov's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Wild's 6-2 win.

Washington Capitals (18-10-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota has an 11-3-4 record at home and a 19-9-5 record overall. The Wild have gone 15-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Washington has an 8-5-2 record in road games and an 18-10-4 record overall. The Capitals have a 6-6-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 5-1 in the last matchup. Dylan Strome led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has scored 11 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Kaprizov has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Matt Roy has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

