Washington takes on New York after Wilson’s 2-goal showing

New York Rangers (19-17-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-14-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the New York Rangers after Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Washington is 20-14-5 overall with an 8-3-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals are 9-4-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

New York is 5-5-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-17-5 overall. The Rangers have gone 8-1-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 7-3 in the last matchup. Taylor Raddysh led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Capitals. Jakob Chychrun has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has scored three goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

