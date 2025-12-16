Kaprizov, Tarasenko, Gustavsson help Wild stay hot with 5-0 victory over Capitals

Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves, and Kirill Kaprizov became Minnesota's career leader in power-play goals in the Wild's 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Capitals Wild Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) defends against a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Capitals Wild Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) skates as Minnesota Wild players celebrate after a goal scored by Minnesota Wild right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr Capitals Wild Hockey Minnesota Wild center Ben Jones (39) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP Photo/Abbie Parr ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves, and Kirill Kaprizov became Minnesota’s career leader in power-play goals in the Wild’s 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

The Wild are an NHL-best 17-3-2 since Nov. 1 and 3-0 since acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughes on Friday via one of the NHL’s biggest blockbuster trades in recent memory.

Washington has lost three in a row and been outshot 183-134 in its past five games.

Kaprizov’s backhand score with 7:09 left in the second period moved him past Zach Parise for the club’s career lead in power-play goals with 70. It was also Kaprizov’s 206th career goal, surpassing Mikko Koivu for second in the team’s 25-year history.

With his third shutout of the season, Gustavsson is tied for second in the league in shutouts — one behind teammate Jesper Wallstedt. The duo has allowed a league low 39 goals since Nov. 1.

With 14 career shutouts, Gustavsson is one shy of tying Dwayne Roloson (15) for third in franchise history.

An already short-handed Wild roster worked with five defensemen after Daemon Hunt left midway through the first with an apparent knee injury. Hughes, who leads all NHL skaters in time on ice, played a game-high 29:33 on Tuesday.

Tarasenko found the net on his team’s first shot, scored off a third-period faceoff, then later deked around two defenders to set up a goal by Danila Yurov.

Yurov, a rookie, added two assists for the first three-point game of his career.

Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals, who went 0-2 on their road trip to Winnipeg and the Twin Cities.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Toronto on Thursday night.

Minnesota: At Columbus on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.