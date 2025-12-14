Jets play the Senators following Vilardi’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-15-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Ottawa Senators (14-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-15-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Ottawa Senators after Gabriel Vilardi’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Jets’ 5-1 win.

Winnipeg has a 15-15-1 record overall and an 8-7-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have gone 14-6-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Ottawa has a 14-13-4 record overall and an 8-7-2 record in road games. The Senators have a -7 scoring differential, with 95 total goals scored and 102 given up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vilardi has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

