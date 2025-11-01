Lighting the Lamp: Late slide mars first month of the season

The Washington Capitals ended October with a three-game losing streak, where they were outscored 11-2, dropping them down the Metropolitan Division standings.

Welcome back to our monthly snapshot of the Washington Capitals as they power through their season in pursuit of another Metropolitan Division title as Alex Ovechkin nears 900 career goals.

The team ended October with a three-game losing streak, where they were outscored 11-2. The slide drops them down the Metropolitan Division standings. And at 6-5, they’re in sixth place while being tied with Columbus for the second Wild Card (one point behind Philadelphia). Pittsburgh at 8-2-2 is the early division leader after missing the playoffs last year. Again, it’s only November.

Rankings: The team’s 2.55 goals per game are the fifth-fewest in the NHL, while they pace the league with a 2.35 goals against average. The power play (16.7%) is tied for 24th, while the penalty kill (72.7%) is 24th.

Iceman of the Month: Logan Thompson leads the NHL with a 1.51 goals against average and his save percentage of .935 also paces the league.

Hot Sticks: Tom Wilson leads the team with six goals and six assists, and his three power play tallies pace the club. Dylan Strome, despite missing two games with injury, has a team-high eight assists (four on the power play) while John Carlson represents the defensemen well with two goals and five assists.

Ovi-Odometer: Alex Ovechkin has two goals with five assists in the early season and has yet to score on the power play. His two goals have him on a pace for 15 this season and 899 for his career.

Game to Watch: The night before Thanksgiving brings Winnipeg to Washington. The former Atlanta Thrashers ended October one point out of first place in the Central Division and are led by Mark Scheifele’s nine goals and nine assists entering November. Make sure you’ve got the turkey and sides prepped.

