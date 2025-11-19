Leonard and Ovechkin help the Capitals beat the Oilers 7-4

Ryan Leonard had his first multi-goal game and Alex Ovechkin tallied No. 904 in his career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Wednesday night.

John Carlson and Connor McMichael each had three assists for Washington in its second straight win. Tom Wilson had two empty-net goals, and Logan Thompson stopped 24 shots.

Leonard’s fourth goal of the season gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead at 10:34 of the first period. He beat Stuart Skinner again in the second, making it 4-2 at 11:49.

Darnell Nurse had two goals for Edmonton, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist. Connor McDavid had two assists.

The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on a seven-game trip.

McDavid set up Draisaitl’s one-timer for a power-play goal that trimmed Washington’s lead to 5-4 at 7:47 of the third. It was Draisaitl’s 14th goal and McDavid’s 23rd assist for the season.

McDavid and Draisaitl became the sixth pair of teammates in NHL history to both factor on the same goal at least 500 times in their career. The list also includes Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom with the Capitals.

Ovechkin’s seventh goal this season and No. 904 for his career made it 2-0 at 6:04 of the first. Ovechkin became the first player with a three-game goal streak at age 40 or older since Penguins forward Matt Cullen accomplished the feat in December 2016.

Up next

Both teams play again on Thursday night. The Oilers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Capitals are at the Montreal Canadiens.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

