Capitals commemorate 2018 Stanley Cup celebration

Appropriately, the scene unfolded Friday evening on the ice.

Hundreds of fans who heard the news online braved freezing cold February temperatures to gather along the Georgetown Waterfront, and catch a glimpse of the warm smiles of right-winger T.J. Oshie and center Nicklas Backstrom.

The two were on hand, along with representatives from the Washington Capitals organization, for a special dedication ceremony at the Washington Harbor Fountain — which becomes an ice rink in the winter.

“Everyone was going crazy, everyone came together,” Backstrom told the crowd, referring to the Caps’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory parade. “The whole city, the whole team, the whole organization, so it was a special moment for sure.”

Friday’s dedication was less about the 2018 Stanley Cup win than it was about the drunken, rambunctious festivities that occurred as the players paraded the Cup around town.

Followed everywhere by fans, their adventures culminated in a refreshing dip in the Harbor Fountain. A video board next to the ice rink at Friday’s dedication replayed the moment the players, egged on by each other — and the fans— “jumped” into the shallow waters, creating hilarious memories for all.

“I had just a little idea to jump in the fountain, and tried to grab all the guys I could,” Oshie told the fans gathered.

At center ice Friday, a banner was unveiled, marking the “historic” moment Caps players all went in together, doing snow angels, push ups, and doggy paddling around in jubilation at bringing a championship to the nation’s capital.

“This brought those feelings back, and it’s … it’s a special fountain for sure,” Oshie said.

Fans too, remember the epic scenes.

“I’ve been following the Caps since I was just a kid,” said Capitals fan Brendan.

“Got to be here for the 2018 celebration. It was amazing. We went to school at Georgetown too, so coming down here with all our friends, it was just the craziest, craziest moment.”

“I don’t think a team has ever celebrated better than the caps after winning that,” added another fan, Matthew. “Between Ovechkin and Oshie especially, they definitely made winning the cup count.”

“What D.C. really needs right now is commemorative party of a drunken celebration,” said Lauren, a fan who lives nearby and said she heard about Friday’s ceremony last minute.

Many fans in attendance all agreed: Commemorating the raucous celebration is an even better idea than marking the win itself.

“D.C. fans don’t always have it easy, so I think our celebration should be celebrated,” said Caps fan Melanie.

“Great to relive it!” added another fan, Kelly. “Go Caps!”

