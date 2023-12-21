Ovechkin scores his first goal in 15 games to lift Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets in OT

Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal in 15 games with 53 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Charlie Lindgren Martin Fehervary Kirill Marchenko Washington Capitals' Charlie Lindgren, left, makes a save as Martin Fehervary, right, front, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Elvis Merzlikins Tom Wilson Referees break up a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, center left, and Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Justin Danforth Ivan Miroshnichenko Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, and Washington Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Evgeny Kuznetsov Kirill Marchenko Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, front right, skates across the blue line past Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko (86) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Nicolas Aube-KubelZach Werenski Washington Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel, left, controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) tries to steal it during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Ovechkin’s 828th career goal came on a 4-on-3 Capitals power play due to a roughing call against Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins with 2:18 left in the OT period.

Ovi wins it!! 🦅 Alex Ovechkin's goal in the final minute of the extra frame is the @Energizer overtime winner!

It was Ovechkin’s 26th OT goal, extending his NHL record, and his 125th game-winner overall, second in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr’s 135.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves as the Capitals won their third straight. John Carlson had three assists.

Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins had 29 stops for Blue Jackets, who lost after scoring nine goals in beating Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Caps have points in seven of their last eight games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Saturday.

