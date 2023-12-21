CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » Washington Capitals » Ovechkin scores his first…

Ovechkin scores his first goal in 15 games to lift Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets in OT

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Charlie Lindgren Martin Fehervary Kirill Marchenko Washington Capitals' Charlie Lindgren, left, makes a save as Martin Fehervary, right, front, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Elvis Merzlikins Tom Wilson Referees break up a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, center left, and Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Justin Danforth Ivan Miroshnichenko Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth, left, and Washington Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Evgeny Kuznetsov Kirill Marchenko Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, front right, skates across the blue line past Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko (86) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Nicolas Aube-KubelZach Werenski Washington Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel, left, controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) tries to steal it during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
(1/5)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal in 15 games with 53 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin’s 828th career goal came on a 4-on-3 Capitals power play due to a roughing call against Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins with 2:18 left in the OT period.

It was Ovechkin’s 26th OT goal, extending his NHL record, and his 125th game-winner overall, second in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr’s 135.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves as the Capitals won their third straight. John Carlson had three assists.

Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins had 29 stops for Blue Jackets, who lost after scoring nine goals in beating Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The Caps have points in seven of their last eight games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL a

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up