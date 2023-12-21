Daccord ties own Kraken franchise record with 42 saves in 2-1 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Daccord matched his own Seattle franchise record with 42 saves — 20 in the first…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Daccord matched his own Seattle franchise record with 42 saves — 20 in the first period — and survived a furious final three minutes to help the Kraken hold off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Kings pulled goalie Cam Talbot with 2:52 remaining, but could not get the tying goal. That included a power play with 2:47 remaining after Seattle’s Will Borgen was called for high-sticking Kevin Fiala.

Daccord also made 42 saves against Carolina on Oct. 26. He’s the second NHL goalie this season to make at least 20 saves in the first period without allowing a goal. Ottawa’s Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 23 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes on Oct. 28 against Pittsburgh.

Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle.

Los Angeles’ Blake Lizotte had his 100th career point with his third period-goal. Talbot stopped 28 shots.

CAPITALS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Strome scored on an overtime power play and Washington beat New York for its second straight victory.

Strome scored his team-leading 13th of the season 1:41 into 3-on-3 overtime, and Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to propel Washington to its fourth win in six games. Strome’s goal stood up to a video review for a high stick.

Alex Ovechkin set up Strome’s goal. Ovechkin’s career-worst goal drought reached 14 games. Hendrix Lapierre and Joel Edmundson also scored for Washington. Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee scored for New York.

JETS 5, RED WINGS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and two assists, Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves and Winnipeg beat Detroit to take sole possession of the Central Division lead.

Axel Jonnson-Fjallby and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist and Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 9-9-3.

Patrick Kane and Olli Maatta scored for Detroit, and James Reimer stopped 36 shots.

