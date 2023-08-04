Washington Capitals re-sign Tom Wilson to 7-year contract worth over $45M

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract, according to the team.

Wilson’s extension begins with the 2024-25 hockey season and continues through the 2030-31 season, worth an average annual value of $6.5 million.

“Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform,” said Brian MacLellan, the team’s general manager, said in a news release.

“Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

Wilson, 29, made his regular-season debut in October 2013. He was just 18 years old when he was drafted by the Capitals in 2012.

Last year, Wilson represented the Capitals at the 2022 NHL All-Star game, where the Las Vegas crowd booed him.

During the 2021-22 season, Wilson tied for second on the Capitals in goals and ranked No. 4 in assists and points. In May 2022, he underwent surgery on his ACL for a tear he endured during the team’s playoff opener that year.

Wilson is the only Capitals forward to average at least 1:30 of power play ice time per game and short-handed ice time per game (1:49) over the last six seasons, according to the team.

Outside of his hockey career, the Toronto native is known around the D.C. area for his charity work, including a signature burger that generated proceeds for D.C. Central Kitchen in a 2021 partnership with Clyde’s Restaurants.

