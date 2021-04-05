Tom Wilson gets signature burgers from Clyde’s to benefit DC Central Kitchen

Available now on third-party delivery apps, every "43 Burger" sale has a 10% donation to DC Central Kitchen to help break the cycle of poverty and hunger, Tom Wilson announced on social media last week.

While Tom Wilson likes to hit hard on the ice, he likes to eat well off it.

Knowing this, Clyde’s Kitchens partnered with Wilson to create their latest virtual restaurant brand, “43 Burger.” With four burgers, three sides, and “no nonsense,” Wilson’s Capitals jersey number is embroidered around the packaging for burger aficionados around the DMV.

“It was fun working with Chef Stephen Lyons and the Clyde’s team to incorporate some unique flavors,” Wilson said in a statement. “To be able to stress quality ingredients like their locally ground beef and working with local artisans such as Maryland’s FireFly Farms was important to me as well. I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do!”

While the “43 Burger” is a standard build-your-own burger option, “Eater” got their hands on Wilson’s signature burger, “Willy’s Way Burger.” The burger sports a sesame seed bun with truffle aioli, truffle cheese, a cremini mushroom spread, and an option for bacon and blue cheese. Fans can also try the kimchi burger with Sriracha mayo and Monterey Jack.

Now in his eighth season in Washington, Wilson has had plenty of time to find his favorite food spots, many of which treat him quite well. While Wilson is under lockdown with his teammates this season, though, food options have become limited to league-approved restaurants and delivery options. Similarly, with Clyde’s, the pandemic predicament has shifted their focus toward more online sales and teaming up with local athletes.

Even T.J. Oshie approves.