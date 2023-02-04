Alex Ovechkin’s son Sergei earns perfect score in NHL skills Breakaway Challenge

There was no contest for most wholesome moment at the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Friday. If there was, the Ovechkins would've run away with it.

Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby were billed as the participants for the Breakaway Challenge at FLA Live Arena, but the goal ended up going to Ovechkin’s four-year-old son Sergei. The Capitals star brought “Ovi Jr.” out onto the ice and executed a 3-on-0 with the secondary assist from Crosby to earn a perfect 40 score from the judges.

who knew the caps and pens would produce the most wholesome moment of the night (🤝: @penguins) pic.twitter.com/Acx8sbPMuw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023

The father and son have spent several post-practice sessions on the ice this season working on Sergei’s skating. They appeared to be paying off, though Ovechkin — arguably the greatest right-shot goal scorer of all time — lamented to ESPN’s P.K. Subban about his son shooting from the left side.

“Yeah, I know,” Ovechkin said. “It is what it is. Nothing I can do.”

Ovechkin also participated in the Hardest Shot challenge, a competition he won in 2018. He hit the post on his first attempt before registering a shot at 95.1 mph which was good for fifth among the six participants. Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson won with a 103.2 mph strike.