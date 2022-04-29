Washington Capitals to face Florida in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Capitals will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Capitals will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first-round matchup was confirmed Friday, with the Capitals finishing the regular season in the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers are the No.1 seed in the East and finished with the NHL’s best overall record. The first-round series is expected to begin Tuesday at FLA Live Arena in Florida.

The Capitals, who had the NHL’s best road record this season, will begin the postseason as a lower seed on the road for the first time since 2012 and for just the second time in 14 playoff appearances in the Alex Ovechkin era.

Ovechkin missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. But the team is hopeful he could return for Game 1 in Florida. Ovechkin has never missed a playoff game in his career.

En route to the winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in team history, the Panthers scored a league-best 4.14 goals per game.

Led by a quartet of 30-goal scorers – Aleksander Barkov (39), Sam Reinhart (33), Anthony Duclair (31) and Jonathan Huberdeau (30G) – the Panthers are the NHL’s highest-scoring team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins. The 1995-96 campaign was, coincidentally, the last time the Panthers won a playoff series; the longest active drought in the NHL.

The Capitals went 1-1-1 against Florida this season, with all three games played in November. Florida won their most recent meeting on Nov. 30, rallying from a 4-1 third-period deficit to win 5-4 in regulation. The Panthers led the NHL with 11 comeback wins after trailing at the second intermission.