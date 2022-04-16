Montreal faces Washington, aims to stop 4-game slide

The Capitals are 28-13-4 against conference opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

Washington Capitals (41-23-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-44-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +216, Capitals -270; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal looks to stop its four-game slide when the Canadiens play Washington.

The Canadiens are 13-27-4 against conference opponents. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 10, Washington won 5-2. Joe Snively totaled two goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 56 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 37 assists. Cole Caufield has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-30 in 68 games this season. John Carlson has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body).

