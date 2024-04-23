Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Capitals for 2-0 series lead

Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers held on to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Capitals Rangers Hockey New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) reacts after Washington Capitals' Connor McMichael scored a goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd, left, skates past the New York Rangers as they celebrate a goal by Mika Zibanejad during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates a goal by Dylan Strome (17) as New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31), Barclay Goodrow (21) and Ryan Lindgren (55) react during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) protects the net during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) celebrates after shooting the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) for a goal during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey Washington Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel, left, and goaltender Charlie Lindgren stops a shot by New York Rangers' Alex Wennberg during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Capitals Rangers Hockey Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) and Martin Fehervary (42) protect the net from New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin (10) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers withstood the strong bounce-back effort they anticipated from the Washington Capitals and held on to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers beat the scrappy Capitals 4-3 Tuesday night.

“I expected that tonight, the way it played out, physical and some attitude and directness inside of the game,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought our guys responded well, it was a hard-fought game.”

Jack Roslovic and K’Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, and Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

New York has had goals from eight players in the first two games of this series.

“It’s been there all year,” Zibanejad said. “Obviously when you come to these type of games we talk about needing everyone and everyone has been stepping up, playing their roles and contributing.”

New York, seeking its first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, has won four straight and 12 of its last 15 games.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren finished with 23 saves.

“Much better than the first game, we did a ton of really, really good things,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “We make four or five (mistakes), probably even a few more, that you just can’t make this time of year. … The margin for error is so small, so those mistakes become game-changers for us.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday at Washington.

Washington star left wing Alex Ovechkin had just one shot on goal after the 38-year-old was held without one in Game 1.

“He looks a little bit off, he’s struggling,” Carbery said. “He’s getting a tough matchup. … We’re going back home. We’ll get a opportunity to be able to control the matchup for him and he could flip it in one game and now all of a sudden be a difference-maker and help us win a game or be a driver in winning game on home ice.”

With New York leading 4-2, there was some pushing and shoving 6 1/2 minutes into the third period after the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin knocked T.J. Oshie off the puck with a hard hit. The play was reviewed for a major penalty, but none was called. McMichael was instead given a minor for roughing.

Oshie left the ice for the dressing room, but returned with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Wilson pulled the Capitals within one with their second power-play goal of the night as he deflected a shot in the air by Hendrix Lapierre past Shesterkin with 8:15 remaining.

“We have to use our chances on the power play,” Ovechkin said. “We scored two. We have to continue to play like that.”

The Capitals pulled Lindgren for an extra skater with with 2:48 to go and had several chances, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

“It wasn’t over until the horn,” Lindgren said. “We did a good job of pushing. We got that big third goal. We didn’t give up.”

The Capitals trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes and tied the score with a power-play goal early in the second period. Strome got a pass in front from Wilson and deflected it past Shesterkin at 4:14 of the second for his first career postseason goal. It was the Capitals’ first goal with the man advantage in 17 chances against the Rangers this year.

With a Rangers power play winding down, Roslovic got a pass from Gustafsson and fired a shot from a sharp angle in the right circle over Lindgren’s blocker and left shoulder for a 3-2 lead with 7:34 remaining in the middle period.

“It was huge,” Laviolette said. “Gus dished it over to Roslovic, got it, and a hard angle and really put it in the only place that it could go.”

New York pushed the lead to 4-2 with a short-handed goal with 3:08 left in the second. After a turnover by the Capitals, Zibanejad — working a give-and-go with Kreider on a rush — saw Miller trailing down the middle and sent a pass back to the defenseman, who fired it past Lindgren.

The Capitals came into the game focused on getting more shots on goal. They did that at the start, getting five in the first 2 1/2 minutes. However, they managed just two more the rest of the first period.

McMichael got the Capitals on the scoreboard at 5:09. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren knocked the puck away from T.J. Oshie, but it went right to McMichael who quickly put it past Shesterkin from the left side.

Trocheck tied it for the Rangers at 7:56 on their third shot on goal. After a draw in the right circle, Trocheck deflected a feed from Gustafsson.

With the Rangers on their second power play, Zibanejad fired a shot that went off the glove of Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev and over Lindgren’s glove with 5:32 remaining in the first. It was Zibanejad’s 17th goal in 60 career playoff games.

___

This story has been corrected to just one shot on goal for Alex Ovechkin.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.ap)news.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.