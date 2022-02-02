OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » Washington Capitals » Ovechkin to miss All-Star…

Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He’s tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759.

“I’m sure he’s extremely disappointed,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s disappointed, first and foremost that he’s not in the game tonight, and that he’s not playing.

“I’ve never seen a guy that does everything possible to get into a game and hates coming out of games and hates not being able to contribute and help his team win. For that, first and foremost, he’s probably upset. The All-Star Game, it’s a nice nod, but he’s certainly one of those big figures that goes to the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved this year, the nod and I’m sure that he’s upset with that, too.”

Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who’ll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game.

“I called him on the way here,” Wilson said. “And, it’s kind of like, ‘Thank you, I guess.’”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up