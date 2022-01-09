Ovechkin, Capitals to host the Bruins

Alex Ovechkin and Washington hit the ice against Boston. Ovechkin currently ranks third in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 27 assists.

Boston Bruins (18-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (20-7-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

The Capitals are 13-4-4 in conference games. Washington is seventh in the league with 31.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Bruins are 9-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 27 assists and has 51 points this season. Conor Sheary has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 14 goals and has 33 points. Taylor Hall has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: day to day (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (covid-19), Karson Kuhlman: out (covid-19), Jake DeBrusk: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

