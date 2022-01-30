OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Home » Washington Capitals » Evgeny Kuznetsov's bounce-back season…

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bounce-back season earns him spot on All-Star roster

J.J. Regan

January 30, 2022, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kuznetsov's bounce-back season earns him spot on All-Star roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Evgeny Kuznetsov will make his second career All-Star appearance as he was added to the NHL All-Star roster on Sunday, the league announced. Kuznetsov will replace injured New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

The 2021-22 season has been an incredible journey for Kuznetsov who has gone from trade rumors to an All-Star. After a lackluster 2021 performance, there were rumors that Kuznetsov would be traded in the offseason. He wasn’t and has enjoyed a bounce-back year with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games. In 2021, he had just 29 points in 41 games.

Kuznetsov will join teammate Alex Ovechkin who was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division team. The All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up