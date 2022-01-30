Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bounce-back season earns him spot on All-Star roster

Evgeny Kuznetsov will make his second career All-Star appearance as he was added to the NHL All-Star roster on Sunday, the league announced.

Evgeny Kuznetsov will make his second career All-Star appearance as he was added to the NHL All-Star roster on Sunday, the league announced. Kuznetsov will replace injured New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

The 2021-22 season has been an incredible journey for Kuznetsov who has gone from trade rumors to an All-Star. After a lackluster 2021 performance, there were rumors that Kuznetsov would be traded in the offseason. He wasn’t and has enjoyed a bounce-back year with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games. In 2021, he had just 29 points in 41 games.

Kuznetsov will join teammate Alex Ovechkin who was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division team. The All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.