Capitals reportedly interested in acquiring Blackhawks G Marc-André Fleury

Washington is reportedly looking into the possibility of acquiring goaltender Marc-André Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Report: Caps interested in acquiring Marc-André Fleury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NHL trade deadline is just under two months away, but that hasn’t stopped the Washington Capitals from reportedly kicking the tires on a player they’ve become plenty familiar with over the years.

Washington is reportedly looking into the possibility of acquiring goaltender Marc-André Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“We should prepare ourselves for the possibility of Marc-Andre Fleury, Washington Capital. At the very least, the Capitals are looking into it,” Friedman wrote.

Acquiring Fleury would likely take some salary negotiating between Washington and Chicago, as the 37-year-old netminder carries a $7 million cap hit. The Capitals do have some flexibility, though, with Anthony Mantha on long-term IR with a shoulder injury.

Fleury has never played for Washington during his illustrious career, but has faced the Capitals many times during his stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury has made 19 playoff starts against Washington in his career and was in net for Vegas for all five games of the 2018 Stanley Cup against Washington, a series the Capitals won four games to one.

In his first season with the Blackhawks, Fleury has started 29 games for Chicago, compiling a 13-13-3 record with a .913 save percentage.