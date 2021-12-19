Ovechkin and Washington take on Los Angeles

Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Los Angeles. Ovechkin currently ranks third in the NHL with 47 points, scoring 22 goals and totaling 25 assists.

Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (18-5-7, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -146, Kings +123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Los Angeles. Ovechkin currently ranks third in the NHL with 47 points, scoring 22 goals and totaling 25 assists.

The Capitals have gone 9-2-4 in home games. Washington averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads them averaging 0.4.

The Kings are 5-5-3 on the road. Los Angeles is 30th in the Western Conference with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

Washington took down Los Angeles 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 17. Garnet Hathaway scored two goals for the Capitals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 47 total points for the Capitals, 22 goals and 25 assists. John Carlson has six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anze Kopitar has 26 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19), Cal Petersen: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

