Alex Ovechkin had NHL’s best-selling jersey of 2021

Bijan Todd

December 29, 2021, 4:58 PM

Not only can Alex Ovechkin dazzle fans with his one-time slapshot on the ice, but he can also be a heck of a salesman, too. Per NHL Public Relations, the Washington Capitals captain had the top-selling player jersey of the calendar year 2021.

Other Metropolitan division rivals like Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak were also in the top-10 best sellers list.

Selling the most jerseys would be pretty low on the list of ‘Best Alex Ovechkin accolades of 2021,’ though. Over the course of a raucous year, complete with a total shutdown due to the COVID pandemic, Ovechkin was still able to score 46 goals and nab sole possession of the fourth-highest mark in NHL history.

Ovechkin’s 14 power-play goals on the year also see him tied with Dave Andreychuk for the most in league history with 274, a mark the Great 8 is sure to pass sooner rather than later. He has shown to be a force in the game of hockey, even now at age 36 and in his 17th year in the pros. 

He and the Capitals will take on the Nashville Predators Wednesday night in D.C. for their first game in 10 days. Luckily for Ovechkin, teammates Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson will all return to action.

