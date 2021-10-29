Capitals juggling lineup decisions without injured T.J. Oshie

The Capitals were dealt a blow when they didn’t have Nicklas Backstrom to start the season due to a hip injury, one that was classified as “week-to-week.”

Capitals juggling lineup decisions absent T.J. Oshie originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Friday, T.J. Oshie joined him on the injured list when the team put him on Injured Reserve with a “week-to-week” injury.

Now, they’re in line to juggle the lines fairly significantly ahead of Friday’s game at Capital One Arena against the Coyotes — and especially after Nic Dowd went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury at the team’s morning skate.

“Well I mean we had to go through it last year quite a bit,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “We were able to keep the ship moving down the way it needed to move and we had to deal with it with Nick Backstrom, then Dowder came out for a game and that complicated it. Guys have to step up and take advantage of an opportunity. So a guy like Leason gets recalled and he’s available to us, he’s off to a good start down there.”

Leason has one goal in five games for the Hershey Bears this season, and if Dowd is unable to play in Friday’s game, will get a sweater.

“I’m not sure at this point,” Laviolette said. “Obviously him leaving the ice is not an ideal situation leaving the ice pre-game skate, so we’ll evaluate that. Leason is here if he can’t go, then Leason will go.”

Friday’s pregame skate will provide more clarity, but until then, how the Capitals handle their forward ranks is a total unknown.