Tom Wilson considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Capitals forward Tom Wilson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will be examined Saturday, head coach Peter Laviolette said following the team's shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

“We are looking at it right now,” Laviolette said of Wilson’s injury. “He is day-to-day with a lower-body We will figure it out tomorrow and might know more. Hopefully it is not too bad.”

Wilson was seen speaking with trainer Jason Serbus prior to the third period as the team came back on the ice. He played only two shifts totaling 1:05 in the third before leaving down the tunnel to return to the locker room and he did not return.

Losing Wilson would be a huge blow considering the team is already without Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov for the next three games due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Wilson has also been the team’s best player through the first five games of the season and chipped in an assist on Friday prior to leaving the game.

Considering the team had to recall Brian Pinho from the taxi squad and dress him, Conor Sheary and Daniel Sprong for Friday’s game, the team is running out of bodies to put in the lineup. Connor McMichael and Daniel Carr are two forwards who remain on the taxi squad if needed.