The Capitals have yet another injury to worry about, this time to Justin Schultz

Caps have yet another injury to worry about originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals just keep on winning, but in terms of the injuries, they just can’t catch a break.

Justin Schultz left Thursday’s win over the New York Islanders in the third period after getting struck in the face with a puck. The hit left him bleeding as he left the ice.

“From a safety standpoint, just so you know, he’s OK,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “But there was some damage done obviously with the puck. And I think there we’re evaluating that right now and we’ll see where he is tomorrow and what’s going on.”

During the Capitals’ recent hot streak, Schultz has really broken through. Not only did he score the game-winner in the final minute of the game on Tuesday, but he had two assists on Thursday to make it six points in his last three games.

“That’s really unfortunate because he was one of our top players,” Laviolette said. “He was playing just fantastic at both ends of the ice. So that’s a tough one. Hopefully it’s a short turnaround but we might have some more information for you tomorrow.”

Nick Jensen, who is a right defenseman, has been out of the lineup the last three games as a healthy scratch. He would likely get back in should Schultz have to miss any time.