Henrik Lundqvist says 5-hour open-heart surgery went ‘really well’

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist is in good spirits after undergoing open heart-surgery Wednesday to address a condition that will force him to miss the 2021 NHL season.

Lundqvist says 5-hour open-heart surgery went ‘really well’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals goalie tweeted out an update Friday attached with a picture drawn by his daughter Juli.

Day 3. Surgery went really well. About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wjMTosFWQy — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 8, 2021

Lundqvist, 38, signed with the Capitals earlier this offseason to replace departed goalie Braden Holtby, now a member of the Vancouver Canucks. However, the longtime New York Ranger never managed to make it on the ice for Washington after he announced in December that he would be stepping away from hockey to remedy his condition.

The Capitals have in turn pivoted to young goalie Ilya Samsonov. The 23-year-old Russian played 26 games for Washington as a rookie last season, posting a .913 save percentage with a 16-6-2 record and one shutout as he allowed 60 goals and placed 12th in Calder Memorial Trophy voting.