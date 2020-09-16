New Capitals coach Peter Laviolette wants team to ‘build an identity on the ice’

"Fast and physical" is how new Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette expects the team will play under his direction. Laviolette talks to WTOP about his blueprint for winning.

The Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup winning season is not that long ago, it only feels that way after the team suffered two straight first-round exits in the NHL playoffs.

Peter Laviolette is the new head coach of the Capitals. On WTOP Wednesday, he said he believes postseason success is based on what is established during the regular season.

“All of that comes from what you’re able to do through the course of the year and build that inside your room and prepare yourself for the playoffs,” said Laviolette.

“I’m excited to come in and to try to help build an identity on the ice and how we want to play in a standard that needs to be set every day, so that we can get better and prepare ourselves to get into the playoffs.”

Laviolette has been a coach in the NHL for 18 years and has led three teams to the Stanley Cup Final — Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators. He has a blueprint for how he wants the Capitals to play.

“I think on all my stops, I’ve never really changed I just believe in a fast-paced, aggressive identity,” Laviolette tells WTOP.

“I’d like to keep the puck moving forward into the offensive zone and keep it there as long as you can. Fast and physical. It’s just my belief. Everybody plays a game a little bit different.

“And there’s no set really set answer as to how to win a Cup. But this has worked for me and in the teams that I’ve coached and I’m going to look to try and bring that to Washington.”