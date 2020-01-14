Nicklas Backstrom staying with the Washington Caps in 5-year, $46M deal

Backstrom is the only player in the NHL to record at least 20 goals and 50 assists in the last four consecutive seasons. In addition, Backstrom is the all-time franchise leaders in assists and with Ovechkin is one of just two players to record at least 900 points with the Capitals.

Nicklas Backstrom is staying with the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals announced Tuesday they have re-signed the 32-year old center to a five-year, $46 million contract.

In 2007 Backstrom joined the Capitals, two years after Alex Ovechkin, and has been one of the cornerstones in the Capitals’ most successful period in franchise history including the 2018 Stanley Cup title.

Backstrom is the only player in the NHL to record at least 20 goals and 50 assists in the last four consecutive seasons. In addition, Backstrom is the all-time franchise leaders in assists and with Ovechkin is one of just two players to record at least 900 points with the Capitals.

In negotiating the new deal with the Capitals, Backstrom did not have an agent and consistently expressed a desire to stay in D.C. and with the team that drafted him in 2006.

The team plans to hold a 3 p.m. news conference with Backstrom, Caps President Dick Patrick and General Manger Brian MacLellan Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

