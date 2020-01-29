Alex Ovechkin wears No. 24 jersey in tribute to Kobe Bryant

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin honored Kobe Bryant by wearing his jersey number during warmups Wednesday.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin wore a No. 24 jersey during warmups Wednesday to honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Ovechkin, who usually wears No. 8, has long admired the basketball star, the Capitals said in a statement.

The No. 24 jersey Ovechkin wore before the contest against the Nashville Predators will be signed and auctioned off. The proceeds will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Ovechkin, whose mother played professional basketball in the Soviet Union, met Bryant several times.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the nine passengers on a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s wife commented on the incident for the first time Wednesday, revealing she is “completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband.”

