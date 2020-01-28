DC’s National Portrait Gallery to feature photograph of Kobe Bryant

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. will memorialize Kobe Bryant by prominently displaying a photograph of the late NBA superstar.

A gelatin silver print portrait of Bryant, taken by photographer Rick Chapman, will be on view on the museum’s first floor until further notice. The black-and-white photograph — a gift to the Smithsonian from Chapman and sports broadcaster ESPN — shows Bryant and some of his tattoos in 2007.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed on Sunday when their helicopter plunged into hillside near Los Angeles.

Winning five NBA championships and scoring 33.643 points over his lengthy career, Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with sublime skills and an unquenchable competitive fire.

He earned Los Angeles’ eternal adoration during his two decades as the fierce soul of the beloved Lakers, and he was respected by basketball fans from every place with a hoop and a dream.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

