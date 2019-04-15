202
Home » Washington Capitals » Ovechkin injures Carolina's Svechnikov…

Ovechkin injures Carolina’s Svechnikov with punch to face

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 8:32 pm 04/15/2019 08:32pm
Share
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, right, of Russia, punches Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov, also of Russia, during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin injured Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov with a punch to the face during a fight in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Monday night.

The two Russians fought with 9:01 left in the first period, 86 seconds after Warren Foegele put the Hurricanes up 1-0. Ovechkin caught Svechnikov with his right fist, sending the back of his head crashing hard into the ice. Svechnikov struggled to stand and was helped off the ice and taken to the dressing room.

Carolina said Svechnikov would miss the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

Both players received 5-minute fighting majors.

The 19-year-old Svechnikov who was taken No. 2 overall in last year’s draft has two goals and an assist in the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NHL News ovechkin Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!