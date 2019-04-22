202
Home » Washington Capitals » LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round…

LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 6

By Ben Raby April 22, 2019 7:23 pm 04/22/2019 07:23pm
Share
Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) assists goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) of the Czech Republic, in blocking the shot of Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) of Sweden, during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C, Thursday, April 18, 2019, (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Washington Capitals can advance to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season with a win tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Washington leads Carolina 3-games-to-2 with Game 6 tonight at PNC Arena [7 p.m., 1500AM].

Click below for highlights and pregame audio courtesy the Capitals Radio Network.

ALEX OVECHKIN GIVES CAPITALS 2-1 LEAD

Download audio

UPDATE II: After Brett Connolly and Warren Foegele traded goals early, Alex Ovechkin restored the Capitals lead with 4:48 remaining in the first period. Ovechkin’s fourth goal of the season gave Washington a 2-1 lead as he beat Petr Mrazek blocker side. Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen picked up the assists.

BRETT CONNOLLY GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD

Download audio

UPDATE I: The Capitals opened the scoring at 5:06 of the first period as Brett Connolly scored for the second time in as many games. Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky picked up the assists.

The team that has scored first has won each of the first five games of the series.

PREGAME: DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY MONTAGE

Download audio

ONE-ON-ONE: DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY WITH BEN RABY

Download audio

ONE-ON-ONE: NIC DOWD WITH BEN RABY

Download audio

PREGAME CHAT: JOE BENINATI FROM NBCSW

Download audio

PREGAME CHAT: KURT DUSTERBERG NHL.COM

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alex ovechkin capitals Devante Smith-Pelly hurricanes NHL News nic dowd nicklas backstrom Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!