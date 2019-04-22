LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 6

Hear the highlights and pregame sounds from Game 6 between the Capitals and Hurricanes as heard on the Washington Capitals Radio Network.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Washington Capitals can advance to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season with a win tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Washington leads Carolina 3-games-to-2 with Game 6 tonight at PNC Arena [7 p.m., 1500AM].

Click below for highlights and pregame audio courtesy the Capitals Radio Network.

ALEX OVECHKIN GIVES CAPITALS 2-1 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ALEX-OVECHKIN-GIVES-CAPITALS-2-1-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

UPDATE II: After Brett Connolly and Warren Foegele traded goals early, Alex Ovechkin restored the Capitals lead with 4:48 remaining in the first period. Ovechkin’s fourth goal of the season gave Washington a 2-1 lead as he beat Petr Mrazek blocker side. Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen picked up the assists.

BRETT CONNOLLY GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BRETT-CONNOLLY-GIVES-CAPITALS-1-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

UPDATE I: The Capitals opened the scoring at 5:06 of the first period as Brett Connolly scored for the second time in as many games. Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky picked up the assists.

The team that has scored first has won each of the first five games of the series.

ONE-ON-ONE: DEVANTE SMITH-PELLY WITH BEN RABY https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-22-19-DEVANTE-SMITH-PELLY-W-BEN-1.mp3 Download audio

ONE-ON-ONE: NIC DOWD WITH BEN RABY https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-22-19-NIC-DOWD-WITH-BEN-1.mp3 Download audio

PREGAME CHAT: JOE BENINATI FROM NBCSW https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/CR247-GM6-PREVIEW-JOE-BENINATI-W-BEN-RABY.mp3 Download audio

PREGAME CHAT: KURT DUSTERBERG NHL.COM https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/CR247-GM6-PREVIEW-KURT-DUSTERBERG-NHL-COM.mp3 Download audio

