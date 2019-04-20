LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 5

Hear highlights from Game 5 of the Capitals-Hurricanes first-round series. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network

The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round series Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Hear the highlights below courtesy the Capitals Radio Network.

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/NICKLAS-BACKSTROM.mp3 Download audio

UPDATE I: For the first time since Game 2, the Capitals will play with the lead. Nicklas Backstrom picked up his fourth goal of the series to give Washington an early 1-0 cushion.

Backstrom scored on the power play at 7:33 of the first period with John Carlson and Tom Wilson earning the assists.

PREGAME INTERVIEW: BRETT CONNOLLY WITH BEN RABY https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/PREGAME-INTERVIEW-BRETT-CONNOLLY-ON-CAPS-RADIO.mp3 Download audio

