LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 5

Hear highlights from Game 5 of the Capitals-Hurricanes first-round series. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network
The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round series Saturday at Capital One Arena.
Hear the highlights below courtesy the Capitals Radio Network.
UPDATE I: For the first time since Game 2, the Capitals will play with the lead. Nicklas Backstrom picked up his fourth goal of the series to give Washington an early 1-0 cushion.
Backstrom scored on the power play at 7:33 of the first period with John Carlson and Tom Wilson earning the assists.
