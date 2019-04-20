202
LISTEN: Highlights Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 5

By Ben Raby April 20, 2019 8:52 pm 04/20/2019 08:52pm
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) falls to the ice next to Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round series Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Hear the highlights below courtesy the Capitals Radio Network.

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD

UPDATE I: For the first time since Game 2, the Capitals will play with the lead. Nicklas Backstrom picked up his fourth goal of the series to give Washington an early 1-0 cushion.

Backstrom scored on the power play at 7:33 of the first period with John Carlson and Tom Wilson earning the assists.

PREGAME INTERVIEW: BRETT CONNOLLY WITH BEN RABY

alex ovechkin braden holtby Brett Connolly capitals hurricanes jakub vrana Lars Eller NHL News nicklas backstrom Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
