Capitals look to maintain prowess over Flyers

The Capitals, fresh off their first loss in eight games, travel to Philadelphia on Thursday in search of their third straight win over the Flyers. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Capitals at Flyers

Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m.

How to watch: NBCSW, MyTeams

Flyers goalie Carter Hart will be between the pipes for the first time in three weeks. Hart has been battling an ankle injury he suffered Feb. 21 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals will look to corral the efforts of young shooters like Jakub Vrana, who reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career, to reignite the offensive energy that maintained the Capitals’ recent win streak.

The Caps and Flyers met in Philadelphia as recently as one week ago. Washington has won both meetings this season by a score of 5-3.

The Flyers topped the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators since last facing the defending Stanley Cup champs. The Capitals have won two of three since beating the Flyers.

The Capitals sit atop the Metropolitan Division, while the Flyers sit in sixth place. Philadelphia will be desperate and hungry to muster any points they can to make an aggressive push for the playoffs. The Caps should do their best to greedily keep the points to themselves.

